Arizona weather forecast: Active weather pattern brings rain and wind to the state

The Brief An active weather pattern brings rain, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds across Arizona over the next couple of days. Forecast high temperatures in Phoenix will drop to the low 80s on Monday and the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry and sunny conditions return statewide by Wednesday, with temperatures in Phoenix rebounding to the mid 80s through the weekend.



An active weather pattern continues for the next couple of days, bringing rain, cooler temperatures, and windy conditions.

What to Expect:

A large upper level low and associated trough will trigger scattered showers and storms across the state throughout Monday. The best chance for more consistent storms throughout the day is in northern to northwestern Arizona. However, on and off storms will be possible in the Phoenix area today. Areas of southern and eastern Arizona may see more isolated activity until later in the afternoon and evening. Gusts will be up across the state Monday, as well. Peak wind gusts around 30–45 mph are forecast in northern Arizona and 20–30+ mph in Phoenix. Temperatures will react to the scattered storms and cloudy conditions with forecast highs in the low 80s around Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

The best chance for rain and storms in Phoenix arrives tonight through tomorrow morning. During this time frame, a large storm system will begin to approach Arizona and begin to swipe along the northern edge of the state. This helps to bring rain around Arizona as gusty winds and cooler air continue to impact the area.

Through the day on Tuesday, rain chances will begin to shift east and northeastward. This will allow for sunshine to return to Phoenix by later in the day. The forecast high slips to the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday in Phoenix. By Wednesday, the entire state should dry out and allow for beautiful weather conditions around Arizona.

For parts of the High Country, the shifting pattern will help drop overnight lows into freezing territory by midweek.

Looking Further Ahead:

Everywhere turns sunny and dry to end the work week. Forecast high temperatures will rebound into the mid 80s beginning Thursday in Phoenix. The high is expected to remain in the mid 80s through the weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.