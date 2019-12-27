Freight train derails in Wyoming snow

No injuries were reported after 21 train cars carrying freight came off railway tracks east of Hanna, Wyoming, early on Dec. 26.

The Casper-Star Tribune reported that none of the freight was hazardous. Local news outlets reported that the accident would remain under investigation.

Drone footage captured by Shawn Billings shows the cars piled up and splayed in the Wyoming snow.

Several freight train cars came off the tracks east of Hanna, Wyoming, Dec. 26, 2019. (Shawn Billings via Storyful)

