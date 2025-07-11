Friends remember hyperbaric chamber fire victim; man gets 2 life sentences for Peoria murder | Nightly Roundup

From friends remembering a physical therapist who died in a hyperbaric chamber fire to a man receiving two life sentences for murdering a couple in Peoria and Sky Harbor Airport employees claiming working conditions are unsafe, here are your top stories for July 11, 2025 on fox10phoenix.com:
We're learning more about an Arizona physical therapist who died at his own practice in Lake Havasu City. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach reports.
In November 2023, Alexander Smith forced his way into the home of Walter Mitchell and Susie Ephrem and opened fire, killing them.
FOX's Sarah Alegre got a firsthand look at the FAA's training hub and has the details on new technology that's cutting weeks off the time it takes to get new controllers certified. The FAA says it's on track to hire 2,000 by September 2025.
A 63-year-old California woman died while hiking on Badger Springs Trail in Black Canyon City, deputies said.
With current temperatures at 115 degrees Fahrenheit and ground temperatures reaching around 162 degrees, worker unions are raising concerns about what they describe as substandard and unsafe conditions at Sky Harbor Airport. FOX 10's Ashlie Rodriguez reports.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to Texas on Friday to tour the damage left behind by devastating flooding over the July 4th weekend. At least 120 people were killed in the flooding.
A look at your weather for the weekend
Happy Friday! We'll see breezy and warm conditions in Phoenix with a high near 109 degrees.