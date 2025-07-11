Expand / Collapse search

Friends remember hyperbaric chamber fire victim; man gets 2 life sentences for Peoria murder | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  July 11, 2025 6:59pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

From friends remembering a physical therapist who died in a hyperbaric chamber fire to a man receiving two life sentences for murdering a couple in Peoria and Sky Harbor Airport employees claiming working conditions are unsafe, here are your top stories for July 11, 2025 on fox10phoenix.com:

Featured

Friends remember man killed in Lake Havasu City hyperbaric chamber fire
article

Friends remember man killed in Lake Havasu City hyperbaric chamber fire

We're learning more about an Arizona physical therapist who died at his own practice in Lake Havasu City. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach reports.

Man gets 2 life sentences for Peoria couple's murder

Man gets 2 life sentences for Peoria couple's murder

In November 2023, Alexander Smith forced his way into the home of Walter Mitchell and Susie Ephrem and opened fire, killing them.

Major push to hire more air traffic controllers

Major push to hire more air traffic controllers

FOX's Sarah Alegre got a firsthand look at the FAA's training hub and has the details on new technology that's cutting weeks off the time it takes to get new controllers certified. The FAA says it's on track to hire 2,000 by September 2025.

Featured

California woman found dead on Arizona hiking trail
article

California woman found dead on Arizona hiking trail

A 63-year-old California woman died while hiking on Badger Springs Trail in Black Canyon City, deputies said.

Featured

Sky Harbor Airport workers say conditions are unsafe; Phoenix City Council opens investigation
article

Sky Harbor Airport workers say conditions are unsafe; Phoenix City Council opens investigation

With current temperatures at 115 degrees Fahrenheit and ground temperatures reaching around 162 degrees, worker unions are raising concerns about what they describe as substandard and unsafe conditions at Sky Harbor Airport. FOX 10's Ashlie Rodriguez reports.

Donald, Melania Trump to visit flooded areas in Texas

Donald, Melania Trump to visit flooded areas in Texas

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to Texas on Friday to tour the damage left behind by devastating flooding over the July 4th weekend. At least 120 people were killed in the flooding.

A look at your weather for the weekend

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Sunny, warm conditions throughout the weekend in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Sunny, warm conditions throughout the weekend in Phoenix

Happy Friday! We'll see breezy and warm conditions in Phoenix with a high near 109 degrees.

Nightly RoundupNewsArizona