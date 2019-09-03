Gilbert Police: 3-year-old girl dead after being left in hot car for two to three hours
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police say a 3-year-old girl has died after being left in a hot car.
Police and Gilbert Fire responded to a neighborhood near Elliott and Higley Roads where a child was left in a car for two to three hours.
The girl was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Tuesday, with temperatures almost reaching 110 degrees.
There is an active investigation taking place.