Girl, 14, drowns in Colorado River after being pinned underneath inflatable tube: police

Police say a teenage girl drowned after becoming pinned underneath an inflatable tube in the Colorado River.

Bullhead City Police say the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on June 20 at the Riverside Casino boat dock on the Nevada side of the river.

The girl, a 14-year-old from Downey, California, was pulled from the water after she was pinned underneath an inflatable tube and between the piling of the Laughlin Bridge.

"Witnesses reported that the juvenile was riding on an inflatable raft which was being towed by a personal watercraft," police wrote in a Facebook post.

The girl was tossed off the tube and the watercraft capsized.

CPR was administered to the teen, who was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center where she later died.

Police say impairment or negligent operation do not appear to be factors in the accident.

The girl was wearing a life vest. She was not identified.

No other injuries were reported.

Area where the drowning happened: