Glendale Police search for suspect in New Year's Day homicide case

Police have released a sketch of a suspect they say was involved in a deadly shooting at a bus stop near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The man is accused of killing 41-year-old Jesse William Mitchell on January 1 just after 5:30 a.m.

Jesse William Mitchell

"The suspect was seen leaving the location on foot westbound. He was described as an African American male with a dark complexion, in his mid-thirties, between 6’ – 6’3” tall, heavy set build about 300 pounds, with a short beard, wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and black beanie hat," stated Officer Tiffany Ngalula.

If you have any information about this case, call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

