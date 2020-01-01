Man found shot to death near Glendale bus stop

Police say a man was found shot to death near a Glendale bus stop early Wednesday morning.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers found the victim near a bus stop on the corner of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at 5:37 a.m.

The suspect remains on the loose and police say he reportedly ran from the scene after the shooting.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.