Man found shot to death near Glendale bus stop

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
According to the Glendale Police Department, officers found the victim near a bus stop on the corner of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at 5:37 a.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say a man was found shot to death near a Glendale bus stop early Wednesday morning.

The suspect remains on the loose and police say he reportedly ran from the scene after the shooting.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.