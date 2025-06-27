Glitch at Maricopa County Recorder's Office; 'visibly emaciated' baby rescued in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

From a Maricopa County Recorder's Office glitch leaving thousands of people concerned about their voter registration information to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Mesa; Gov. Hobbs signing the Arizona budget bill; and an emaciated baby rescued in Phoenix, here are your top stories on fox10phoenix.com for June 27, 2025:

1. Vendor blamed for erroneous letters sent to voters

2. Officer-involved shooting in Mesa

3. Infant rescue caught on camera

4. Arizona government shutdown averted

5. Ticks spread to new regions across America, bringing dangerous diseases

FILE - A tick on the palm of a hand. (Photo by Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Ticks are spreading outside their comfort zone – and into ours, according to experts. As cooler regions experience milder winters, those areas are becoming more hospitable to many tick species, Ben Hottel, an Atlantic-based entomologist with Orkin, the pest control company, told Fox News Digital. This is because ticks prefer warmer climates. Read more.

Your weekend weather forecast