Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Superior, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Cave Creek/New River
Extreme Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Glitch at Maricopa County Recorder's Office; 'visibly emaciated' baby rescued in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 27, 2025 6:50pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

From a Maricopa County Recorder's Office glitch leaving thousands of people concerned about their voter registration information to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Mesa; Gov. Hobbs signing the Arizona budget bill; and an emaciated baby rescued in Phoenix, here are your top stories on fox10phoenix.com for June 27, 2025:

1. Vendor blamed for erroneous letters sent to voters

Featured

"I got pretty revved up": Voters angry over address confirmation letters from Maricopa County
article

"I got pretty revved up": Voters angry over address confirmation letters from Maricopa County

A mistake from the Maricopa County Recorder's Office left thousands of people concerned about their information. FOX 10's Brian Webb has more on what your should know if you received a letter.

2. Officer-involved shooting in Mesa

Featured

Fugitive and known gang member shot by U.S. Marshals in Mesa
article

Fugitive and known gang member shot by U.S. Marshals in Mesa

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 32nd Street and Baseline Road.

3. Infant rescue caught on camera

Featured

Police release video showing rescue of 'visibly emaciated' baby in south Phoenix
article

Police release video showing rescue of 'visibly emaciated' baby in south Phoenix

Police say an infant survived after being alone for several days inside a south Phoenix apartment near Central Avenue and Illini Street after the child's mother passed away.

4. Arizona government shutdown averted

Lawmakers reach budget deal; Gov. Hobbs signs bill

Lawmakers reach budget deal; Gov. Hobbs signs bill

The Arizona budget needed to be signed before midnight June 30 to prevent the state from experiencing its first government shutdown. The bipartisan spending plan is $17.6 billion.

5. Ticks spread to new regions across America, bringing dangerous diseases

FILE - A tick on the palm of a hand. (Photo by Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Ticks are spreading outside their comfort zone – and into ours, according to experts. As cooler regions experience milder winters, those areas are becoming more hospitable to many tick species, Ben Hottel, an Atlantic-based entomologist with Orkin, the pest control company, told Fox News Digital. This is because ticks prefer warmer climates. Read more.

Your weekend weather forecast

Weekend weather forecast

Weekend weather forecast

With high pressure strengthening, the chance for rain is unlikely for almost all of Arizona through the weekend.

Nightly RoundupNewsArizona