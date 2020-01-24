'Hundreds and hundreds' of military explosives found in California home: police

article

More than two dozen homes were evacuated in Northern California after police found “hundreds and hundreds” of military explosives, according to police and news reports.

Stockton police originally went to a home in the 2900 block of Rockford Avenue on Thursday morning, where they found that a 70-year-old man had died of natural causes.

Inside the residential home, police spokesman Officer Joe Silva told the Stockton Record that possibly “hundreds and hundreds” of military explosives and weapons were found inside. Twenty homes had to be evacuated.

It’s unclear if the man had ever served in the military or why he had stockpiled the weapons, Silva said. Police are also unsure if anyone else had been living at the residence with him.

A neighbor told the Stockton Record that the elderly man was a “nice guy” who always smiled and waved.