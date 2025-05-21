ICE agents take people into custody at downtown Phoenix courthouse

The Brief People were seen being taken into ICE custody by agents at a downtown Phoenix courthouse on May 21. Protesters lined the entrance to the courthouse to rally against immigration enforcement.



Several people were seen being taken into custody by ICE agents at downtown Phoenix's immigration court on the afternoon of May 21.

What we know:

Protesters lined the court's entrance along 7th Avenue, rallying against agents taking alleged illegal immigrants into custody.

The agents wore face coverings, protective vests and plain clothing. At one point, a child and a woman were seen being escorted by agents.

As agents walked those in custody to an unmarked white van, an emotional group of protesters followed them.

"Deport fascists, not families," one of the protester's signs read.

When one of the agents was walking back to the courthouse, a protester was seen grabbing his T-shirt. He turns to her, pushes her hand off and has words with her.

By 3 p.m., agents left the courthouse.

What we don't know:

We don't have any information about the people who were seen being taken into custody.

Democrats respond to the activity

"Trump’s cruel mass deportation machine is showing up in our community again," said Caucus Whip Quantá Crews. "What is happening outside the Phoenix Immigration Court is horrifying. Agents waited in the shadows. They targeted mothers and fathers who were following the law. People showed up for their hearings in good faith and were taken into custody when they walked out. Some were arrested in front of their children. There was no warning. No legal counsel. Just arrests and a bus waiting to take them away. This is not immigration enforcement. This is government-sponsored trauma. It is fear-based governance that tears families apart and silences entire communities. These actions go against the principles of due process, human dignity, and democracy. To everyone who is navigating the immigration system, please do not go to court alone. Bring an attorney if you can. If not, bring a trusted friend, a faith leader, or a family member who is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. We need witnesses. We need documentation. We need each other.Stay safe. Stay connected. Stay prepared. We will not be silent in the face of injustice. We will keep fighting with compassion and the power of community."

Trump's immigration plan

Since President Donald Trump took office for his second term, he's making good on his campaign promise to remove people who are in the country illegally.

"After four years of Biden’s open borders, President Donald J. Trump launched an unprecedented crackdown on the illegal immigrants and deadly drugs allowed to enter our country to remarkable success — and he didn’t need legislation to do it," the White House's website says.