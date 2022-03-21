Investigation underway following shooting in north Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in north Phoenix.
The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood along 7th Street, south of Thunderbird Road and near North Mountain Park, and a few detectives can be seen at the scene, as of around 4:00 a.m. Monday.
We are working to obtain additional information on what happened.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
Other Arizona Crime Stories
- 18-year-old Phoenix girl killed in shooting as suspect remains on the loose, police say
- Phoenix Police searching for suspect responsible in 34-year-old man's homicide
- Man dead after fight at Flagstaff bar ends in shooting; suspect arrested
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
Advertisement