18-year-old Phoenix girl killed in shooting as suspect remains on the loose, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

18-year-old Phoenix girl killed in shooting as suspect remains on the loose, police say

An 18-year-old woman was killed after a shooting in Phoenix on the morning of March 20 and the suspect is on the loose, the police department says. The victim is identified as 18-year-old Riann Curry.

PHOENIX - An 18-year-old woman was killed after a shooting in Phoenix early Saturday morning and the suspect is on the loose, the police department says.

At around 2 a.m. on March 20, officers were responding to two related shooting calls. At 19th Avenue and Roeser Road, that's where 18-year-old Riann Curry was reportedly shot, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky.

"Homicide detectives responded where they interviewed witnesses, processed the crime scenes and collected evidence," he said.

At 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street, that's where officers reportedly found Curry in a car. She was being taken to the hospital by witnesses, but they stopped and called 911 instead – Curry died at the hospital not long after arriving.

"There are no suspects in custody and no suspect description to release currently. The investigation is ongoing," Krynsky says.

