Cold case solved, 2 bodies found, and a viral TikTok challenge gone wrong: this week's top stories

article

Top stories from March 13-19 were a mixed bag. From a particular Masked Singer reveal, a cold case being solved more than six decades later, to a TikTok challenge landing teens in hot water, we noticed the stories that piqued your interest the most didn't have a theme this last week.

1. ‘The Masked Singer’: Season 7 contestant revealed, rammed out of the competition: Another contestant was forced to "take it off" and be revealed — and this time it was the Ram that would be herded out of the competition. "I had a blast, and now that I’ve been behind the scenes, I can tell you that it’s even better than I thought," the now unmasked singer shared.

Ram in THE MASKED SINGER episode airing Wed. March 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

2. 'I killed a lady on the bridge': Florida drawbridge tender arrested after 79-year-old falls to her death: A bridge tender has been arrested for manslaughter one month after a 79-year-old woman fell to her death from a drawbridge that began rising while she was still walking on it.

Inset photo via PBCSO

3. 'Little Miss Nobody': After 62 years, girl identified in 1960 Arizona cold case: Her remains, according to officials, were found in an area called Sand Wash Creek in Congress, Ariz. on July 31, 1960. Investigators believe her remains had been burned one to two weeks before she was found. The cause of death was listed as ‘undetermined yet suspicious,’ and it was ruled a homicide.

4. Child collides with sloth on zip line in Costa Rican rainforest: A child zooming on a zip line through a rainforest in La Fortuna, Costa Rica collided into a sloth clinging to the cable on March 13. "I just clocked him straight in the face. What do I do about the sloth?" the boy asks in the video.

(Credit: Go Adventure Arenal Park via Storyful)

5. Nearly 200 firefighters battling blaze at Walmart distribution center: Authorities said around 1,000 people were inside the building but reported no injuries. They were bused to a nearby location to be reunited with family members.

A massive fire broke out at a Walmart distribution center in Plainfield, Indiana. (Credit: Plainfield Police Department)

6. 2 men found dead in their truck at Phoenix restaurant's parking lot; police release identities: The victims, according to officials, were found dead inside a white truck with gunshot wounds. They're identified as Gage Neal-Belunas, 20, and Kyle Ford, 23. Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the incident.

7. Attorney: Las Vegas daycare staffer threw toddler, breaking his leg: A Las Vegas daycare is being sued after a family claimed a former staffer threw their 2-year-old, breaking his femur. According to court documents, the alleged incident happened last May at the Crème de la Crème daycare and preschool.

8. Peachtree City teens arrested for dangerous 'Orbeez challenge': Two 14-year-olds have been accused by police in a "splatter ball" attack on children at a park. A mother of one of those teens is also in trouble. Police said the teens were taking part in the dangerous Orbeez challenge that has gone viral on TikTok.

Peachtree City police say the child was shot by teenagers with Orbeez on the city's cart path. (Peachtree City Police Department)

9. Labs still reign as America's most popular dog breed; newcomer ranks top 5: After Labs, the top 10 are: French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, poodles, bulldogs, beagles, Rottweilers, German shorthaired pointers and dachshunds.

A Labrador looks out from its bench on the third day of Crufts Dog Show at the NEC Arena on March 11, 2017 in Birmingham, England. First held in 1891, Crufts is said to be the largest show of its kind in the world, the annual four-day event, features (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) Expand

10. Maricopa County Attorney's Office forced to drop nearly 200 criminal charges because of a missed deadline: Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says this cannot happen again, and Phoenix attorneys say this is a major issue because, as in many of these cases, there are victims who will not get the justice they want.