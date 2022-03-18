Expand / Collapse search

2 bodies found at Phoenix restaurant's parking lot

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - Police are investigating the death of two people after their bodies were found Friday morning near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue.

Our crew at the scene confirms the people were found in a vehicle at the LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant's parking lot.

"This is being reported as an ongoing death investigation of two victims. Detectives are currently investigating to determine what led up to this incident," stated Phoenix Police Department officials.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

