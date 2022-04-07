Teenagers hurt following shooting in Phoenix, police say

Teens injured in shooting at Phoenix apartment complex
The shooting happened in the area of 28th Street and Broadway. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured on April 7.
According to a statement by Phoenix Police, officers were called to the area of 28th Street and Broadway Road for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a teenage male and a teenage female with gunshot wounds.
"Both victims have been transported to a local hospital where their injuries were found to be non life-threatening," read a portion of the statement.
An investigation is ongoing.
