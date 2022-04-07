Teenagers hurt following shooting in Phoenix, police say

Phoenix Police officials are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured on April 7.

According to a statement by Phoenix Police, officers were called to the area of 28th Street and Broadway Road for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a teenage male and a teenage female with gunshot wounds.

"Both victims have been transported to a local hospital where their injuries were found to be non life-threatening," read a portion of the statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

