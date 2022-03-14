Maricopa County Attorney's Office forced to drop nearly 200 criminal charges because of a missed deadline

A missed deadline at the Maricopa County Attorney's Office means nearly 200 criminal charges have reportedly been dropped in the county.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says this can not happen again, and Phoenix attorneys say this is a major issue because, as in many of these cases, there are victims who will not get the justice they want.

"In the state of everything going on and what we’ve seen in the last year of that office, it doesn’t surprise me," said Jack Litwack with Litwack Law Group.

Tom Moring with the Jawburg Wilk Law Firm, adds, "These cases languished for a year, and now they’re all gone and that’s a serious situation."

An investigation by the Arizona Republic uncovered the county attorney's office had to drop 180 misdemeanor cases including, drunk driving and domestic assault cases, because prosecutors forgot to file charges before a deadline passed.

County Attorney Allister Adel did not respond to questions from FOX 10. The embattled prosecutor has faced many questions since winning her last election, as she was away from the office in September 2021 after undergoing treatment in a rehabilitation facility.

In February 2022, several of her top prosecutors signed a letter asking her to resign.

MCAO did release a statement, however, saying, "The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office failed to review roughly 180 misdemeanor cases from 2020 prior to the expiration of the statute of limitations. The Office took steps to notify law enforcement agencies and victims of this error. The Office has also redirected resources to ensure this error does not occur in the future."

Moring represents April Sponsel, a county attorney who is suing Adel claiming she made Sponsel the scapegoat for filing gang charges against protestors in 2020.

"Here you have 180 people who have been arrested, investigated and yet nothing is going to ever come of it. Not for them, not for the people who were victims of these crimes. It’s tragic," Moring said.

Litwack says they need to look at what went wrong. "I think things need to be reviewed systemically to see what the actual problem is with the office as a whole or if it’s just one person."

He said his highest priority is on the victims who will not receive justice because of this and wants to be assured this will never happen again.

