Allister Adel: Here's what you need to know about the controversies surrounding the Maricopa County Attorney

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel has been at the center of mounting controversies over a number of issues, and there are even calls for Adel to resign.

Here's what you need to know about the various controversies Adel is dealing with.

Who is Allister Adel, and what does she do for Maricopa County?

Adel was appointed to serve as Maricopa County Attorney in 2019. Her appointment as Maricopa County Attorney came after her predecessor, Bill Montgomery, was appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court.

At the time of her appointment, officials say Adel is the first woman to serve in that position, though another woman held the post on an interim basis after Montgomery’s resignation. Prior to her time as County Attorney, Adel worked as a prosecutor, administrative law judge and general counsel for the Arizona Department of Child Safety. She was elected to the position in her own right in 2020, defeating Julie Gunnigle in the General Election that year.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office website, the office handles all felony prosecutions in Maricopa County and misdemeanor filings in the county’s justice court system, as well as providing civil legal services to all county agencies.

Officials state that Adel, as the County Attorney, is the chief prosecutor of the county.

"The County Attorney is responsible for prosecuting all felonies that occur in Maricopa County and all misdemeanors that occur in unincorporated areas. In addition, the County Attorney serves as legal counsel for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and all County departments," a portion of the website read.

So, what's going on with Adel?

Adel has been facing a number of issues, some of which date back to 2020.

On Election Night, it was reported that Adel fell at her home and hit her head. A spokesperson said Adel was taken to a hospital that same night, where her condition worsened. Adel later underwent emergency surgery to address the brain bleed.

A month later, Adel issued a statement thanking voters for electing her.

"I'm proud to be the first woman elected as the Maricopa County Attorney and I want to thank the voters of Maricopa County for entrusting me with this honor," Adel wrote.

In September 2021, Adel announced she was seeking treatment for a number of issues related to mental health and the use of alcohol.

"After a very difficult year for me medically, professionally and personally, I have made the decision to seek treatment for anxiety and to address unhealthy coping behaviors including an eating disorder and alcohol use," Adel said in the statement on Sept. 10.

On Sept. 14, it was revealed that she first sought in-patient services at an in-state facility on Aug. 29.

"One week later, and after several assessments, I moved to different location with the same behavioral health organization and am currently receiving treatment in California," Adel wrote, in the statement.

Adel later returned to work on Sept. 20.

Why is Adel facing pressures to resign?

In the aftermath of Adel's announcement that she was seeking treatment for anxiety, eating disorder and alcohol use, the Maricopa County Democratic Party called on Adel to resign immediately.

"While MCDP is empathetic to County Attorney Adel’s health concerns and wishes her a speedy recovery, Adel cannot lead the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in a rehabilitation center," read a portion of the statement. "Recovery is a full-time job that requires complete dedication and commitment. She cannot focus on her recovery while simultaneously head an agency of over 1,000 employees."

At around the same time, a group that that calls itself Mass Liberation AZ made a similar call. The group also called for Adel to be recalled from office if she refused to resign.

"Adel’s confession that her personal, professional, and medical difficulties have led her to unhealthy coping behaviors is a slap in the face to the thousands of people who have been criminalized, prosecuted, and caged by her office for substance use," read a portion of the statement from Mass Liberation AZ. "It is in Allister Adel’s best interest to resign from her position and stop holding this office hostage. Adel doesn’t get to hide out during the calls for accountability. The community will not tolerate it. She can either resign or we will recall her."

In February 2021, the chiefs of five criminal divisions in the Maricopa County Attorney's Ofice say Adel called into question her ability to do her job by rarely being in the office, showing signs of being inebriated during phone calls and not providing leadership.

"We asked you to step up. You have either been unwilling or unable to do so. Therefore, we are now asking you to step down, so that you and MCAO can finally begin the healing process," a portion of the letter read.

Adel, however, has resisted calls for resignation.

"I vehemently disagree with the characterization of me in this letter and I have no plans to resign. I am honored to have been duly elected County Attorney and will continue to perform my duties as I was elected to do," read a portion of Adel's letter, dated Feb. 15.

On Feb. 22, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors met behind closed doors to discuss concerns surrounding Adel. While County Supervisors did not reveal exactly what was talked about during the executive session, we have learned that they received legal advice on the board's authority and responsibility regarding the County Attorney's office.

The Arizona State Bar, meanwhile, confirms that an investigation into Adel is underway over allegation of "failing to properly supervise her office."

What other controversy is Adel's office facing?

The defense attorney on a capital punishment case is questioning whether Adel actually made the decision to seek the death penalty for the defendant. Under Arizona law, only the elected county attorney can approve notices of intent to seek the death penalty.

