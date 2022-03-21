Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel resigns amid mounting controversy

Beleaguered Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel has announced her resignation.

In a statement released on March 21, Adel said her resignation will take effect at 5:00 p.m. on March 25.

"Voters supported me in November 2020 as the first woman elected to be Maricopa County Attorney and it is an honor I will always cherish," read a portion of the statement released by Adel. "I want to thank the employees of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. I value and respect the work and dedication you give to this office. Few people genuinely realize, or appreciate, how hard this work is or how committed you are to serving the greater good, but I do."

County Supervisors had meeting to discuss Adel

Earlier in the day, Members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors held a meeting to hear legal advice with regards to Adel.

According to an agenda for the meeting, members of the board were set to talk about the board's authority and responsibility, as it concerns the Office of the County Attorney. Two lawyers also gave legal advice concerning the County Attorney, according to the agenda.

Adel plagued by controversy during recent term

Adel, who was appointed to serve as Maricopa County Attorney in 2019 and elected to the seat in her own right in 2020, has been facing a number of controversies over the past year.

Related: Allister Adel: Here's what you need to know about the controversies surrounding the Maricopa County Attorney

In September 2021, Adel announced she was seeking treatment for a number of issues related to mental health and the use of alcohol.

"After a very difficult year for me medically, professionally and personally, I have made the decision to seek treatment for anxiety and to address unhealthy coping behaviors including an eating disorder and alcohol use," Adel said in the statement on Sept. 10.

Adel was also involved in a controversy over protesters being falsely arrested on gang charges during protests in 2020. It has also emerged that the MCAO was forced to drop nearly 200 criminal charges due to a missed deadline.

Adel has faced calls to resign from various people, including prosecutors from the county attorney's office.

One group has even called for Adel to be recalled.

"Adel’s confession that her personal, professional, and medical difficulties have led her to unhealthy coping behaviors is a slap in the face to the thousands of people who have been criminalized, prosecuted, and caged by her office for substance use," read a portion of the statement from Mass Liberation AZ. "It is in Allister Adel’s best interest to resign from her position and stop holding this office hostage. Adel doesn’t get to hide out during the calls for accountability. The community will not tolerate it. She can either resign or we will recall her."

Adel had previosuly resisted calls to step down.

"You have stated that you have no confidence in my ability to run this office. If that makes it impossible for you to continue to work here in any capacity, your option is to resign from the office, not to demand my resignation and cast unjustified accusations and innuendo at me," Adel wrote, in response to calls for her to resign from prosecutors within her office.

Related Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app