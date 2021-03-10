Maricopa County attorney dismisses charges against Downtown Phoenix protesters

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel announced that her office is dismissing charges against a group of people who were arrested during a protest in Downtown Phoenix last summer that ended with a clash in front of Phoenix Police headquarters.

In a statement on March 9, Allister Adel said she believes "it is in the interest of justice to dismiss the current charges."

"However, I intend to refile different charges against some of these defendants based on their conduct during this event," Adel continued.

The protesters were charged with felony and misdemeanor offenses, including assisting or participating in a criminal street gang.

Last month, Adel retained a retired judge to provide an outside review of the charges, however, it's unclear what was found in that review.

FOX 10 covered the protest on August 9, which marked the 6th anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, a Black man who was shot and killed in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014 by police.

Protesters with blue tape over their mouths started at Phoenix City Hall and quickly escalated as they headed toward the Phoenix Police Department headquarters.

Less than 15 minutes after arriving at the Phoenix Police Department headquarters, officers in riot gear came out of the department making their presence known with flashbangs.

The protest was later declared an unlawful assembly.

