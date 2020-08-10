Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
3
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami

Phoenix Police officials release new details surrounding protest on August 9 that ended with clash, arrests

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have released additional details on a protest on August 9 that ended with a clash outside the Phoenix Police Department headquarters in Downtown Phoenix.

FOX 10 covered the protest on August 9, which marked the 6th anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, a Black man who was shot and killed in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014 by police. Protesters with blue tape over their mouths started at Phoenix City Hall, and quickly escalated as they headed toward the Phoenix Police Department headquarters.

Less than 15 minutes after arriving at the Phoenix Police Department headquarters, officers in riot gear came out of the department making their presence known with flashbangs. The protest was later declared an unlawful assembly.

Police officials release identity of those arrested

In a statement released on August 10, police officials say the protesters, once they arrived at the Phoenix Police Department headquarters, started to pull down the safety fencing that had been in place for months.

"Once the fence was pulled down, the crowd advanced into the area which had previously been protected and not accessible," read a portion of the statement. "As the crowd encroached on the entry to police headquarters, officers created a line holding shields to protect the building from unauthorized access."

Police officials say officers then walked toward the crowd to move them out of the protected area. At that time, some protesters retrieved items from backpacks on the ground across the street, and began throwing things at officers.

"When officers attempted to arrest the violators, other members of the crowd attempted to hinder the officers from making the arrests.  During the aggravated assaults on the officers, less lethal munitions were deployed," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say the crowd began to disperse to the east about 10 minutes after an unlawful assembly was declared. When protesters got to City Hall, several construction barriers were reportedly moved to block the roadway.

Police officials identified the eight people arrested as:

  1. Bruce Franks, 35
  2. William Reed, 27
  3. Khiry Wilson, 29
  4. Jonah Ivy, 22
  5. Richard Villa, 27
  6. Niyen King, 21
  7. Elizabeth Urias, 26
  8. Nikkolas Quinones, 27

Mugshots for some of the protesters arrested. From top to bottom, left to right: Khiry Wilson, Jonah Ivy, Nikkolas Quinones, Niyen King, Bruce Franks, and William Reed (not pictured: Richard Villa and Elizabeth Urias)

All eight are accused of a variety of offenses.