Phoenix Police officials release new details surrounding protest on August 9 that ended with clash, arrests

article

Phoenix Police officials have released additional details on a protest on August 9 that ended with a clash outside the Phoenix Police Department headquarters in Downtown Phoenix.

FOX 10 covered the protest on August 9, which marked the 6th anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, a Black man who was shot and killed in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014 by police. Protesters with blue tape over their mouths started at Phoenix City Hall, and quickly escalated as they headed toward the Phoenix Police Department headquarters.

Less than 15 minutes after arriving at the Phoenix Police Department headquarters, officers in riot gear came out of the department making their presence known with flashbangs. The protest was later declared an unlawful assembly.

Police officials release identity of those arrested

In a statement released on August 10, police officials say the protesters, once they arrived at the Phoenix Police Department headquarters, started to pull down the safety fencing that had been in place for months.

"Once the fence was pulled down, the crowd advanced into the area which had previously been protected and not accessible," read a portion of the statement. "As the crowd encroached on the entry to police headquarters, officers created a line holding shields to protect the building from unauthorized access."

Advertisement

Police officials say officers then walked toward the crowd to move them out of the protected area. At that time, some protesters retrieved items from backpacks on the ground across the street, and began throwing things at officers.

"When officers attempted to arrest the violators, other members of the crowd attempted to hinder the officers from making the arrests. During the aggravated assaults on the officers, less lethal munitions were deployed," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say the crowd began to disperse to the east about 10 minutes after an unlawful assembly was declared. When protesters got to City Hall, several construction barriers were reportedly moved to block the roadway.

Police officials identified the eight people arrested as:

Bruce Franks, 35 William Reed, 27 Khiry Wilson, 29 Jonah Ivy, 22 Richard Villa, 27 Niyen King, 21 Elizabeth Urias, 26 Nikkolas Quinones, 27

Mugshots for some of the protesters arrested. From top to bottom, left to right: Khiry Wilson, Jonah Ivy, Nikkolas Quinones, Niyen King, Bruce Franks, and William Reed (not pictured: Richard Villa and Elizabeth Urias)

All eight are accused of a variety of offenses.