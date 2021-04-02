Adoptive parents charged in death of girl whose body was found in Maryvale home, police say

article

Phoenix Police officials announced on April 2 that charges have been filed against two people in connection with the death of a 13-year-old whose body was found inside a home attic following a house fire in January 2020 in Maryvale.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Maggie Cox, official charges have been filed against 51-year-old Maribel Loera and 57-year-old Rafael Loera for the death of 13-year-old Ana Loera.

"The charges are 1st degree Murder, several counts of child abuse, concealment of a dead body, and arson of an occupied structure. Both Maribel and Rafael have been in custody on child abuse charges since this investigation began on January 28, 2020," read a portion of the statement.

FOX 10 first reported on Ana's death in February 2020. Court paperwork shows Ana became ill in 2017 and died on the way to the hospital. Rafael Loera told police that he took the girl home, wrapped her body up in a sheet, and put her in the attic, saying he feared they'd lose the other children they had adopted if they told police.

According to Phoenix Police statements in 2020, Ana's remains were found after crews were called out to a fire at a home in the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road on Jan. 28.

