Child dead following crash involving ATV near Lake Havasu City, officials with MCSO say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Mohave County
FOX 10 Phoenix
A photo showing the scene of a deadly crash involving an ATV near Lake Havasu City, Arizona. article

(Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

NEAR LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. - Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office say a five-year-old Lake Havasu City child is dead following a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle on March 19.

According to a statement released on March 20, the incident happened in an area north of Lake Havasu City called Havasu Heights. MCSO deputies, as well as crews with the Desert Hills Fire Department and AMR Ambulance, responded to the area following calls of a crash. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the ATV was headed north on a road when the throttle may have been stuck open, and the five-year-old onboard was not able to stop it.

"A family member who was riding a second ATV attempted to pull alongside the vehicle to pull the victim off, however was unable to do so," read a portion of the statement. "The ATV crashed into a residential fence, then struck a block wall where it came to final rest."

The five-year-old, according to investigators, was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

"The investigation is ongoing and at this point there is no criminal violations suspected in the crash," read a portion of the statement.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

