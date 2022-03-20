Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
7
High Wind Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
High Wind Watch
from MON 6:00 AM MDT until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Arizona Congressman Tom O'Halleran tests positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press
Congressman Tom O'Halleran (Office of Congressman Tom O'Halleran) article

Congressman Tom O'Halleran (Office of Congressman Tom O'Halleran)

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran said Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The third-term Democrat said in a statement he got tested after returning to Arizona to work in his district and will quarantine until he’s cleared to travel again.

"I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and am only experiencing mild symptoms," he said. "I am grateful for the medical advances in vaccines and masks that have protected me."

O’Halleran, who has represented the state’s 1st Congressional District since 2017, is running for reelection from the redrawn 2nd District.

At least one other member of the state’s delegation has been infected.

Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva in January contracted COVID-19 for the second time, saying at the time he also had mild symptoms and that he had been vaccinated and received a booster shot.

Grijalva first tested positive in 2020.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app