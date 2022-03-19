Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
7
High Wind Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
High Wind Watch
from MON 6:00 AM MDT until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 6:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM MST until SUN 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan continues to recover as loved ones raise money for his journey

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan continues to recover as loved ones raise money for his journey

From friends and family, to complete strangers, the community came together just over three months later to support Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan's recovery. The young officer was shot and nearly killed on Dec. 14, 2021, and since then, he's making a miraculous recovery.

PHOENIX - From friends and family, to complete strangers, the community came together just over three months later to support Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan's recovery.

The young officer was shot and nearly killed on Dec. 14, 2021, and since then, he's making a miraculous recovery.

Moldovan spent a month in the hospital and part of that time was on life support after being shot eight times. Family and friends hosted a volleyball tournament for him on March 19 as they need all the emotional and financial support they can get.

"We're doing it all for Tyler," says Caleb Oaida, Moldovan's cousin. "When it first happened, we all thought for sure it was over. Even all the doctors said there's no chance for him living. We started planning the funeral that night."

Against all odds, Moldovan began his miraculous recovery. On Christmas Eve, he opened his eyes, and after that, he continued getting better and better.

The community has come together numerous times to support the Moldovan family in the months following the shooting. "I think it just brought everyone together more. You see blue ribbons throughout the town. You see ‘Pray for Tyler’ signs everywhere," said Anthony Benchea, a friend from church.

Loved ones say the money raised from the volleyball tournament will all go directly to Moldovan's slow but steady recovery, and that everyone's prayers are working.

"We would sit outside the hospital and just pray daily," Oaida said. "It brought us all hope," Benchea added.

Their message to Moldovan who's now in rehab, is, "Tyler's going to be watching this. He's watching everything and just want to say we love you and this is all for you."

Officer Moldovan, according to previous reports, was shot as police searched for a man seen running from a car that reportedly had been driven erratically a short time earlier.

The suspect, identified in court documents as 24-year-old Essa Kolareh Euge Williams, was arrested on Dec. 14. He was not present in court during his brief arraignment hearing, and a $3 million bond was set for him.

Essa Kolareh Eugene Williams, 24

Essa Kolareh Eugene Williams, 24

More Arizona Stories:

Tyler Moldovan: Phoenix Police officer continues recovery after being shot by suspect

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times late last year by a suspect. Moldovan spent a month in the hospital while recovering and now, new videos posted to the "Pray for Tyler" Instagram page show Moldovan throwing a ball and riding a stationary bike. In the videos, Moldovan's wife, Chelsea, wrote that "God continues to bring new miracles every morning."

Fundraiser held in honor of Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan at Limon Urban Kitchen

The community came together on Jan. 29 to raise money for the young officer who is continuing to make a miraculous recovery. Limon Urban Kitchen in north Phoenix collected money and set aside 15% of their proceeds for Moldovan. "Ever since he got hurt, we just wanted to help out as much as we could and this is how we could do it – by the community coming together," said Ryan Ray with the restaurant.

Phoenix PD news conference: Suspect accused of shooting Ofcr. Moldovan identified

In a news conference on Dec. 14, police identified the suspected shooter as Essa Kolareh Eugene Williams, 24.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:


 