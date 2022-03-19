Expand / Collapse search

Interstate 17 southbound closed at Pioneer Road in north Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:59AM
PHOENIX - A portion of a busy interstate is closed after a serious crash in north Phoenix on Saturday morning and the Department of Public Safety.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 will remain closed at Pioneer Road during the investigation.

According to DPS, multiple vehicles were involved, including a commercial vehicle and injuries were reported.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says motorists can exit and reenter the freeway via the off- and on-ramps and to expect delays in the area.

"There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes are unaffected," stated ADOT.



 

