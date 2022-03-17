Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for March 18-21

article

From pavement improvement work on parts of Interstate 10 to works related to the ongoing Broadway Curve Improvement Project, a number of Phoenix area freeways will see closures and restrictions this weekend, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Here's what you should know to plan ahead.

Interstate 10

Eastbound I-10 is closed between Avondale Blvd. and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) from 9:00 p.m. on March 18, to 5:00 a.m. on March 21 in order to facilitate pavement improvement work. In addition, eastbound I-10 onramp at Dysart Road and Fairway Drive, as well as the eastbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 101, will also be closed.

"Eastbound I-10 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell Road or Buckeye Road to travel beyond the closure," ADOT officials wrote.

Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Watson Road from 9:00 a.m. on March 19 to 10:00 p.m. on March 20 for widening work.

Starting at 10:00 p.m. on March 18, the eastbound I-10 off-ramp, as well as the westbound I-10 onramp at Miller Road will be closed for about six weeks as part of a widening project.

"Drivers will be able to use detours via the nearby Watson Road interchange," ADOT officials wrote.

Loop 101 (Pima Freeway)

Westbound Loop 101 will be narrowed to three lanes between Tatum Blvd. and State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway), and between 7th Street and 7th Avenue from 10:00 p.m. on March 19 to 5:00 p.m. on March 20 for pavement maintenance. In addition, the westbound Loop 101 onramp at 7th Avenue and 7th Street will be closed.

The HOV ramp to southbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) will be closed from 10:00 p.m. on March 18 to 5:00 a.m. on March 20 for pavement maintenance.

"[Drivers] can use the general purpose exit on eastbound Loop 101 to reach southbound SR 51," ADOT officials wrote.

State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway)

Northbound State Route 143 will be closed between I-10 and Washington Street from 10:00 p.m. on March 19 to 4:00 a.m. on March 21 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

"Drivers should use alternate routes, including westbound I-10 to the west entrance to Sky Harbor Airport, and US 60 to the Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) westbound," ADOT officials wrote.

