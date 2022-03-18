Meth, marijuana, pills and over $24k in cash found in Avondale home

After executing a search warrant, Avondale Police officers recovered over two pounds of meth, 36.5 pounds of marijuana, and over 5,000 M30 pills that are believed to contain fentanyl.

The bust happened on March 17 at a home near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.

While at the residence conducting the search, officers also discovered a handgun and more than $24,000 in cash.







