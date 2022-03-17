Missing women: Colleagues left worried after 2 sisters never returned home from trip to Europe

The search is on for two Phoenix area sisters who were traveling in Europe, and have not been heard from in over a month.

Friends and colleagues of the two say they think foul play is involved, and are worried the sisters may never come home.

"They were in a very good position of their lives in terms of careers and what they have reached and accomplished, and there is no reason for them to not be returning on their own volition," said Dr. David Biglari.

Sisters flew to Europe in February

Both Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier work in the medical field. Ammouri is a prominent physician, while Frazier is a registered nurse.

Ammouri and Frazier took a direct flight on Feb. 5 from Chicago to Zurich. Friends say it is not clear why they went there in the first place. The two sisters were supposed to fly back on Feb. 13, and be back at work on Feb. 15.

Neither of them showed up for work.

Dr. Biglari, a longtime friend and colleague of the two, says no one has heard from the two since an email was sent from a work laptop on Feb. 9. Then, they got a text message a day later that they strongly feel is actually from someone else pretending to be them.

"Some of the text communications they had, we are certain they were not from them," said Dr. Biglari. "They were most likely fabricated with someone else.:

Friends didn’t waste anytime contacting local and international authorities, as well as the embassy, but Dr. Biglari says more needs to be done.

"We have reason to believe that they are not really taking it very seriously," said Dr. Biglari. "We want attention from our authorities, and perhaps involving the local authorities in Zurich. There has to be trails, phone trails of where they were staying."

Dr. Ammouri and Frazier's group of friends and colleauges have set up a Facebook group to share new information, and as the search continues, friends are hoping local and national political leaders will get involved with the search.

Looking for Lila and Susan Facebook group

https://www.facebook.com/groups/5321585631226642

