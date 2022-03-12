Search underway after 6-year-old girl discovered missing from Guadalupe home

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 6-year-old girl who was discovered missing from her Guadalupe home early Saturday morning.

Luna Nunez was last seen at 10 p.m. on March 11 when her mother put her to bed in their home near Calle Guadalupe and Avenida del Yaqui, deputies said.

Nunez was nowhere to be found the next morning and was reported missing at 6:30 a.m.

She was last seen wearing pink pajamas, and is described as a 4'2 girl with brown eyes and brown hair. She may also have a pink unicorn blanket with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.

Guadalupe is a small town located between Phoenix and Tempe, just northeast of South Mountain.

