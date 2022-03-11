Arizona man arrested, accused of murder following Phoenix apartment shooting

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a man died after being shot Thursday at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix Police, officers responded to the apartment complex near 30th Street and Indian School Road just before 12:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

"Officers learned the victim was at an apartment complex, when he was shot," Sgt. Justus said in a statement on March 10. "The suspect left the area, and was arrested a short time later by police."

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Zachery Hosea Shropshire.

Court documents reveal new details into shooting

Zachery Shropshire

Since the shooting happened, we have obtained court documents that provided additional details into what happened.

One witness, according to investigators, headed outside his apartment after hearing gunshots, where he saw multiple people running away from Shropshire, who was on a second level walkway firing a rifle.

That witness, investigators say, tried to move a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg when Shropshire began to fire at them. The witness took cover, and heard several more gunshots. When the witness returned to the injured man, he noticed the man had been shot several more times.

Shropshire, according to investigators, later left the scene in white car. That car eventually crashed into a parked vehicle about a mile away from the scene. Witnesses in the area of the crash reported seeing Shropshire flee from the scene of the crash. Investigators say Shropshire later tried to get a ride from a person, but that person refused, and told Shropshire to get away.

Court documents state that Shropshire was found in an alleyway, and taken into custody. When officials searched Shropshire's apartment, they found rifle magazines, rifle ammunition, pistol ammunition, and gun cases.

Investigators say Shropshire has prior felony convictions in Georgia and Nevada. Shropshire was also imprisoned in Georgia once, and is currently on parole with the Georgia Department of Corrections. He was booked into jail, and is accused of committing a number of criminal offenses, including 1st Degree Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and other weapons-related offenses. A judge has set a $3 million cash-only bond for Shropshire. If he is able to make bond, he will be required to undergo electronic monitoring.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.