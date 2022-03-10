'Fetty Jeff' arrested after police seize fentanyl, meth, mushrooms, guns in north Phoenix drug bust

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
14
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 9:45 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Yuma County

'Fetty Jeff' arrested after police seize fentanyl, meth, mushrooms, guns in north Phoenix drug bust

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 10:52AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Jeffery Rabadi article

Jeffery Rabadi

PHOENIX - Police say a suspected drug dealer was arrested after officers seized fentanyl, meth, psychedelic mushrooms, and guns in north Phoenix.

According to court documents, the incident began as officers conducting a search warrant on a cellphone from an unrelated incident and found a text message from "Fetty Jeff."

"It should be noted that the term ‘Fetty’ is a slang term for the drug fentanyl, which is a synthetic narcotic drug," read a portion of the court documents.

During their investigation, police learned the "Fetty Jeff" phone number was connected to the home address of 30-year-old Jeffrey Rabadi, who had outstanding warrants out of Phoenix, Peoria, and Coconino County.

Police conducted undercover surveillance of Rabadi's home and saw him leaving in a vehicle. Rabadi was then pulled over by police at a LaQuinta Inn, located near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road. Rabadi was taken into custody and was found to have two handguns, fentanyl powder, methamphetamine, and 977 blue M30 pills inside his hotel room.

Police then conducted a search warrant at Rabadi's home, located near Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road, and found three long guns, 10 handguns, ammunition, suspected meth, suspected fentanyl powder, Xanax bars, more M30 pills, dried psychedelic mushrooms, multiple packets of suboxone, and over $9,000 in cash.

Additionally, police said they found scales, plastic baggies for packaging, and multiple cellphones inside Rabadi's home.

Rabadi was booked into jail and is accused of multiple drug offenses.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.