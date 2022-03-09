Scottsdale PD undercover operation ends in arrest of man accused of child sex crimes

article

The Scottsdale Police Department says an undercover operation nabbed a man who was trying to lure a minor for sexual activities.

In a March 9 tweet, the department says 39-year-old Gregory Johnson is in custody after he initiated contact with a minor, who was actually an undercover detective, "to perform sexually explicit activities."

He's accused of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual contact with a minor.

Johnson is being held in jail.

No further details are available.

