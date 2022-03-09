Surprise man facing 20 counts of child sex crimes, police say

article

A Surprise man is facing 20 counts of sex crimes against a minor after a multi-month investigation into his online activity, the police department said on March 9.

Robert Beckham, 65, was arrested on March 8 by officers with the help of the United States Marshals Service. "He was arrested on numerous felony charges, including 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The arrest comes after a multi-month investigation into Beckham’s online activities," said Surprise Police Lt. Tim Klarkowski.

Beckham reportedly had hundreds of photos deemed to be child sexual abuse material.

"This arrest is a prime example of excellent police work and collaboration with our law enforcement partners," said Surprise Police Chief Benny Piña. "We take cases such as this very seriously as we work to ensure the safety of our community."

Beckham has been booked into Maricopa County Jail.

