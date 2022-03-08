Ahwatukee shooting leaves man dead, police say

Police say a shooting late Monday night in an Ahwatukee neighborhood left one man dead.

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on March 7 near Interstate 10 and Ray Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 18-year-old Anthony Covarrubias with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say they are working to determine what led up to the shooting and who was involved.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

