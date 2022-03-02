Phoenix McDonald's shooting: Teen employee killed following argument; suspect turns himself in to police

Phoenix Police officials say the teen who shot and killed an employee at a McDonalds has turned himself in.

The shooting happened at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 10:15 a.m. on March 2, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole. Investigators say the suspect, identified as 16-year-old Christopher Track, shot and killed 16-year-old Prince Nedd when they got into a fight in the restroom.

Track, investigators say, fled the scene before officers arrived. Track and Nedd were co-workers at the McDonald's.

According to Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus, Track turned himself in to police just before noon on March 7.

Police did not release any details about what led up to the shooting.

Vigil held for victim; family members and co-workers speak out

Nedd was a former student at Fairfax High School who recently studied at PXU Digital Academy.

On March 3, Nedd's family members spoke out about the tragedy, as they continue to come to grips with what happened.

"This is so hard. My mom and my dad just don’t know what to do," said Nedd's sister, Aniyah Lindsey, in an emotional interview. "It's really hard right now. He was my first sibling, my grandma's first grandson, first nephew. He was gonna be 18 next year. He had so much planned."

Nedd's sudden death has ripped through the entire family.

"This is just such a tragedy right now I never thought it would be someone in my family," said Lindsey.

Nedd, who loved football and basketball was a young man who had a bright future.

"He died at such a young age, and it’s really hard for me because he’s my big brother and I looked up to him," said Nedd's brother, Jakiem Nedd. "I can’t see him no more. I have to look at a picture to see him."

Friends, family and loved ones gathered on March 3 for a vigil outside the McDonald's where Nedd was killed. Nedd's co-workers were also at the vigil to support the family.

"He's never hurt anyone. He's a big guy. He's a young guy, but he's also very smart," said one of Nedd's coworkers.

Nedd's aunt said something needs to change.

"There's too many young kids dying. It's time for people to open their eyes up," said Jasmine Blake.

Meanwhile, officials with McDonald's have released a statement on the shooting, which reads:

"We are saddened by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague. Our organization’s biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants. We are fully cooperating with the police department and their investigation," said owner and operator Travis Heriaud.

"This is definitely a tragedy for all of us," said Ana Juarez, Vice President of AGK restaurants.

Juarez said Nedd was a great employee, and many of her former employees and customers have come forward with great stories about Nedd.

"He was an amazing kid," said one person. "He was kind. Everyone will remember [Nedd] for his great sense of humor. He always wanted to work, and stay later."

'You’re not even safe inside a McDonald’s anymore'

A woman named Kay who was waiting on an order tried to save the teen with CPR. "I went to where he was laying on the ground and I tried to help a young gentleman, and we tried to get him back. He had a pulse, and he was still there to try to keep his head tilted," she said.

She adds, "They both looked younger to me. It was definitely something going on between them."

No one else was hurt, but customers are in shock.

"It’s tragic," said Rachel McCleave, a customer. "It’s heartbreaking. It’s 16-years-old, I mean life is just starting. It’s awful."

Anna Ochoa, another customer says, "It’s awful. You’re not even safe inside a McDonald’s anymore. You can’t go anywhere."

Kay describes the moments that led up to the shooting, saying, "I was standing there waiting for my Door Dash order and ten feet to my right, three rounds went off and everyone screamed." She adds, "We didn’t know if he was coming back for everyone else in the store, or it wasn’t until I saw him run around the building, then I knew he was gone, so then I ran over, and we tried to keep him alive until the firefighters and ambulance came."

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Phoenix Police at 1-800-343-TIPS, or to remain anonymous you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

