Crash kills 2 people in north Phoenix, police officials say; power loss reported due to transformer damage
PHOENIX - Crews are at the scene of a deadly car crash in north Phoenix.
According to Phoenix Police officials, the crash was reported as a multi-vehicle accident, and two people were confirmed dead at the scene by fire officials. Meanwhile, a person was taken to the hospital in extremely critical conditions.
Initially, police officials say there were downed power lines in the area, but APS officials have since said that a transformer was damaged in the area. APS officials are reporting power loss in the area affecting approximately five customers.
As a result of the crash, there will be traffic restrictions north of 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, according to police.
