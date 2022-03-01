Man arrested for having explosive devices inside his ASU dorm room

article

Police have arrested a man for having explosive devices in his Arizona State University dorm room.

According to court documents, ASU Police officers responded to the Palo Verde East Residence Halls on Feb. 28 in connection to a social media post showing a person holding two explosive devices.

The person holding the devices was identified as Logan Reynolds, a 19-year-old resident of Santa Barbara, California. Police said Reynolds admitted to making the devices and leaving them in his dorm room.

"Reynolds mentioned he had no ill intentions and that he made the devices for entertainment purposes only," read a portion of the court documents.

Reynolds was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of misconduct involving weapons.

