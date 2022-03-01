Cardinals' Budda Baker recalls strange fan incident at his home, vows he'd 'die' to protect his family

article

Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker revealed his younger sister had a scary encounter with a fan who had gotten through the gate around his house and onto his property Sunday.

The NFL safety tweeted the fan went onto Baker’s property purportedly to meet him.

"My little sister was terrified today because a fan went into my gate of my house and walked down to my garage where she was leaving… I never thought I would need to say this but PLEASE DO NOT enter my house wanting to greet me. That is my HOME. I will Die to protect the people in it," he wrote.

"If that was me I would have drawn my weapon on you quick. I don’t know who you are pulling into my house. So once again PLEASE do not come to my home thinking it is appropriate to ask to meet me. Thank you."

Baker was selected as a Pro Bowler after playing all 17 games for the Cardinals in 2021. He had a career-high three interceptions to go along with 98 total tackles.

The five-year pro suffered a scary injury during the Cardinals’ playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams in January. He had to be taken off the field on a stretcher but later said he was "doing good."

He stayed overnight at a Los Angeles hospital and was later released.

