Woman expected to survive after being shot in west Phoenix: police

Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured in west Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of shots fired on Feb. 28 near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road and found a woman who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening, however, police said the woman is expected to survive.

No suspect information was released.

