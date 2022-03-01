Woman expected to survive after being shot in west Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured in west Phoenix.
According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of shots fired on Feb. 28 near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road and found a woman who had been shot.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening, however, police said the woman is expected to survive.
No suspect information was released.
