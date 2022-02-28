Man dies after argument leads to shooting in Phoenix

article

Police say a man is dead after an argument on the night of Feb. 27 in Phoenix resulted in a shooting.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to 39th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at about 7:30 p.m. and found 31-year-old Terrence Jarrett with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"Officers learned an argument lead to the shooting," Sgt. Andy Williams said in a statement. "The man who shot the victim left the scene and was contacted and detained by police near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road."

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and once it's completed, it will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

