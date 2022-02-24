4 suspects in deadly Avondale double shooting arrested after police chase

article

Four people have been arrested after a deadly double shooting broke out in Avondale on Wednesday night.

Avondale police responded to a shooting call near Dysart and Buckeye Road at 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 23. Two men were found with gunshot wounds, and one of them died from his injuries at the hospital.

When officers tried to pull over the vehicle they suspected to be involved in the shooting, the car fled, police say.

Police chased the car down to 51st Avenue and Van Buren. Four people inside the car reportedly got out and tried to run away on foot before being caught.

All four people were arrested, and police say there are no outstanding suspects.

No names were released.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: