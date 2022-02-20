Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead near Phoenix apartment after apparent shooting

Phoenix detectives are searching for answers after a man was found dead near an apartment complex at 32nd Street and Sheridan early Saturday morning.

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man's dead body was found near an apartment complex in east Phoenix.

The man, who has not been identified, was found by a bystander near 32nd Street and Sheridan on Feb. 19.

Detectives say a shooting had occurred at 2:20 a.m. involving the victim and several other people at a strip mall less than a block away from where the body was found.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police of Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

