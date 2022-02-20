2 dead, 2 kids hurt following I-10 crash in west Phoenix

Two people have died after a crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The collision happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 20 near I-10 and 59th Avenue.

According to Phoenix Fire, two people had to be pulled from their car. Two kids, ages 2 and 4, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Names were not released of the two adults who died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The freeway was closed, but has since reopened.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement





