US 60 closed in Mesa following deadly crash
MESA, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of US 60 are closed at Higley Road because of a deadly crash early Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.
Multiple vehicles were involved, and one death was reported. The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety did not say if other people were injured.
Traffic must exit at Higley Road, and drivers can get back on the freeway at Power Road.
There is no estimated time to reopen.
