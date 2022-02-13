Man admitted to using meth, cocaine before causing crash on Mesa freeway that killed woman: DPS

An Avondale man was arrested in connection to a rollover crash that killed his passenger along a freeway in Mesa.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 39-year-old Rubios Banks told investigators he was driving 100 mph on the afternoon of Feb. 13 when his car hit an overpass wall on the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Gilbert Road.

Banks' passenger, Kendra Van Horn, was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said Banks admitted to taking methamphetamine, cocaine, and drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

Banks was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of manslaughter.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 39-year-old Rubios Banks admitted to taking methamphetamine, cocaine, and drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel and causing a crash on a Mesa freeway that left his female passenger dead Expand

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.