Man admitted to using meth, cocaine before causing crash on Mesa freeway that killed woman: DPS

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated February 15, 2022 5:53AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Avondale man accused of manslaughter in freeway crash that left woman dead

MESA, Ariz. - An Avondale man was arrested in connection to a rollover crash that killed his passenger along a freeway in Mesa.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 39-year-old Rubios Banks told investigators he was driving 100 mph on the afternoon of Feb. 13 when his car hit an overpass wall on the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Gilbert Road.

Banks' passenger, Kendra Van Horn, was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said Banks admitted to taking methamphetamine, cocaine, and drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

Banks was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of manslaughter.

Rubios Banks freeway crash

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 39-year-old Rubios Banks admitted to taking methamphetamine, cocaine, and drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel and causing a crash on a Mesa freeway that left his female passenger dead

Expand

