Man fatally shot brother in east Phoenix after argument, police say

Phoenix police are investigating after a man reportedly shot and killed his 18-year-old brother Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to an area near 44th Street and McDowell Road for a shooting call and met a man in the parking who said "he had just shot his brother," police said.

They found a second man, identified as 18-year-old Dameon Glover, with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police that Glover was arguing with his brother when both of them took out guns.

Glover was shot during the fight, and police have not said if any arrests were made.

