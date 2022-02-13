Teenager recovering after being shot at Glendale apartment
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A teenager is now recovering after being shot in a Glendale apartment early Friday morning.
Police say the shooting happened at an apartment complex near 67th Avenue and Olive at 1 a.m. on Feb. 11.
When officers arrived, they were unable to find a victim but saw a pool of blood at the scene.
A 15-year-old boy visited a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound a short time later. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
