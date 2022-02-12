2 dead, 1 hurt after canoe overturns in Lake Pleasant: MCSO

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two people died in a reported drowning incident in Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning, deputies said.

Deputies were called to an area near Waddell Dam just past 9 a.m. on Feb 12 on a drowning call.

They discovered that three men were on a canoe when it flipped over. All three of them were found, but two of them were dead. The third victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

No names were released, and authorities did not say how the victims died.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







