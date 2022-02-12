Caught on camera: Driver goes wrong way on I-17 in Phoenix, impairment suspected

A driver was caught going the wrong way on Interstate 17 near 19th Avenue on Friday night.

The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, and the driver eventually pulled over after realizing they were going the wrong way.

Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers later arrived and took them away.

The driver is now being investigated for impairment, officials say.

No other information was released about the case.

