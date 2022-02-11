Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Feb. 11-14

By FOX 10 Staff
Freeway closures, restrictions in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX - Drivers should plan ahead before heading out this weekend, as some Phoenix-area freeways will see closures and restrictions due to improvement projects.

US 60

The eastbound lanes of US 60 Superstition Freeway will be closed between the I-10 interchange and Hardy Drive from 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The I-10 EB on-ramps at southbound State Route 143 and Broadway Road will be closed. Additionally, I-10 EB will be narrowed to four lanes between Broadway and US 60.

The US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive will remain open.

Detours: ADOT recommends taking the following routes to get around the closure -

  • Take eastbound Baseline or Broadway Roads to Priest or Mill Avenue
  • If in the downtown Phoenix area, take eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain to southbound Loop 101 to reach US 60
  • If in the Chandler or Ahwatukee area, take eastbound Loop 202 Santan to northbound Loop 101 to reach US 60
  • If on southbound SR 143, head west on I-10 before turning at the 40th Street interchange to get on I-10 EB

Loop 202

The westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at McClintock Drive in Tempe will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14 for pavement work.

Detour: Use westbound Rio Salado Parkway or Curry Road to Rural/Scottsdale to reach Loop 202.

State Route 24

The westbound State Route 24 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 for overhead sign work.

Detours: Drivers on Ellsworth can take Elliot Road west to get on the freeway, or they can get on Ray Road westbound to Hawes Road.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

