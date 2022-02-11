Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Feb. 11-14

Drivers should plan ahead before heading out this weekend, as some Phoenix-area freeways will see closures and restrictions due to improvement projects.

US 60

The eastbound lanes of US 60 Superstition Freeway will be closed between the I-10 interchange and Hardy Drive from 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The I-10 EB on-ramps at southbound State Route 143 and Broadway Road will be closed. Additionally, I-10 EB will be narrowed to four lanes between Broadway and US 60.

The US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive will remain open.

Detours: ADOT recommends taking the following routes to get around the closure -

Take eastbound Baseline or Broadway Roads to Priest or Mill Avenue

If in the downtown Phoenix area, take eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain to southbound Loop 101 to reach US 60

If in the Chandler or Ahwatukee area, take eastbound Loop 202 Santan to northbound Loop 101 to reach US 60

If on southbound SR 143, head west on I-10 before turning at the 40th Street interchange to get on I-10 EB

Loop 202

The westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at McClintock Drive in Tempe will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14 for pavement work.

Detour: Use westbound Rio Salado Parkway or Curry Road to Rural/Scottsdale to reach Loop 202.

State Route 24

The westbound State Route 24 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 for overhead sign work.

Detours: Drivers on Ellsworth can take Elliot Road west to get on the freeway, or they can get on Ray Road westbound to Hawes Road.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

More transportation news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: