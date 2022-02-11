Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Feb. 11-14
PHOENIX - Drivers should plan ahead before heading out this weekend, as some Phoenix-area freeways will see closures and restrictions due to improvement projects.
US 60
The eastbound lanes of US 60 Superstition Freeway will be closed between the I-10 interchange and Hardy Drive from 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
The I-10 EB on-ramps at southbound State Route 143 and Broadway Road will be closed. Additionally, I-10 EB will be narrowed to four lanes between Broadway and US 60.
The US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive will remain open.
Detours: ADOT recommends taking the following routes to get around the closure -
- Take eastbound Baseline or Broadway Roads to Priest or Mill Avenue
- If in the downtown Phoenix area, take eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain to southbound Loop 101 to reach US 60
- If in the Chandler or Ahwatukee area, take eastbound Loop 202 Santan to northbound Loop 101 to reach US 60
- If on southbound SR 143, head west on I-10 before turning at the 40th Street interchange to get on I-10 EB
Loop 202
The westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at McClintock Drive in Tempe will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14 for pavement work.
Detour: Use westbound Rio Salado Parkway or Curry Road to Rural/Scottsdale to reach Loop 202.
State Route 24
The westbound State Route 24 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 for overhead sign work.
Detours: Drivers on Ellsworth can take Elliot Road west to get on the freeway, or they can get on Ray Road westbound to Hawes Road.
More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory
